The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has informed to all Proof of Registration (PoR) cards holders that Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRCs) in Chamkani, Peshawar and Baleli, Quetta will be closed from June 26 to June 28.

These card-holders are planning to return to Afghanistan from Pakistan under the Voluntary Repatriation Programme.

Both Voluntary Repatriation Centres will resume operations on June 29 and the encashment centres in Afghanistan will be closed from Sunday, June 25 to 27, and will resume operations on June 28, 2017, according to a press release on Friday.

Registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan who wish to proceed through the Voluntary Repatriation Centers must contact the following UNHCR helpline numbers, which are operational between 8 am to 8 pm, before approaching the centres.

The helpline numbers in Pakistan are given below:

Islamabad helpline: 0300-501-8568

Peshawar helpline: 0300-858-5600

Quetta helpline: 0333-781-9601

Karachi helpline: 0342-270-4888

Returnees already in Afghanistan during these days can contact the respective Encashment Centers on the following numbers.

Kabul Encashment Centers: 0093 (0)791 990 244

Samarkhel, Nangarhar province: 093 (0) 791 990 201 or 0093 (0) 791 990 340

Jamal Mayna, Kandahar province: 0093 (0) 791 990 369, 0093 (0) 791 990368

In case of need, returnees can reach UNHCR Kabul repatriation unit through 0093 (0) 791 990 019.