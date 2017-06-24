MIRPUR (AJK)-People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir observed Jummatul Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, as ‘Youm-e-Dua’ to pray for the early success of Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian occupation.

Call for observing the Jummatul Widah as ‘Youm-e-Dua’ was made by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan to pray for early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

Prayers were also offered in the Jummah congregations at all the small and major mosques and grounds and public places throughout AJK for the success of the Kashmir freedom struggle and for the martyrs who made sacrifices of their lives for the noble cause of freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.

The rallies were largely attended by social, political and human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, members of the business fraternity and government employees. The rallies were taken out to reiterate complete solidarity with the freedom-loving valiant brethren of occupied Jammu Kashmir in their struggle for liberation from Indian bondage.

Addressing the rallies, speakers representing all shades of public opinion expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiris to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

They strongly condemned the increased human rights abuses and massacre of the freedom-loving people by the Indian occupational forces in Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir state for raising voice for liberation of the motherland.

In Mirpur, ‘Youm-e-Dua’ rally was taken out from district courts under the auspices of National Events Organising Committee (NEOC) with the coordination of various representative organisations including District Gazetted and Non-gazetted Employees Organisation, Markazi Anjuman e Tajran, District Bar Association, Teachers Organisation, MDA Employees Union and AJK Union of Journalists.

Addressing the rally, speakers including Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani, President District Bar Association Shabir Sharif Advocate and others vehemently condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by the occupational forces in the Indian held Kashmir.

“Uprising of Kashmiris show that they want to get rid of India and she will not be able to hold them by force for long,” speakers underlined inviting the United Nations and the freedom and human rights loving nations to immediately move for getting the Indian state aggression stopped in the turbulent occupied valley of Kashmir.

Kiyani said that waving Pakistan’s national flag in IOK was a clear sign of their affection and love for Pakistani nation. We regard them for showing their affiliation to Pakistan and we are ready to join them in their freedom struggle, the speakers reiterated. They further condemned India for banning social media, internet, print and electronic media. “We will continue raising our voice for the Kashmiri brethren - not because we believe we have a historical right to control the territory comprising Kashmir, but because we believe that their struggle is just, legitimate and rightful,” they remarked.

The world should take note of worst human right violations by Indian armed forces as killing of armless Kashmiris in IOK is state terrorism, he added.

“We will continue supporting our Kashmiri brethren for their birth right to self-determination. We will remain committed to the cause of Kashmir and also continue wholeheartedly supporting them in their legitimate struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation,” he said.

District Bar Association President Shabbir Sharif Advocate called upon the United Nations and India to honour their commitments for free and fair plebiscite to determine the will of the Kashmiri people. “As Kashmir is a dispute between two nuclear nations, it continuously poses threat to the regional and world peace as well. The peace-loving nations of the world should come forward to help facilitate resolution of the Kashmir conflict to the satisfaction of the Kashmiri people,” he urged.

The rally passed through major streets and culminated at the site of its origin with the special prayer for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.