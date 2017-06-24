Former President Asif Zardari has taken serious note of the incident in Quetta yesterday of a speeding car running over a traffic warden on duty and called for thorough investigations to allay suspicions of cover up.

Spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar on Saturday said that, “The former President Asif Zardari who is in London expressed profound grief and shock over the death of Sub Inspector Haji Attaullah Dashti in the incident and the questionable manner in which the case was dealt with.”

“Details of the case emerged days later after the social media ran its CCTV footage showing a madly driven car seeming to deliberately run over a police warden. Police however registered a case of traffic accident against unidentified persons,” he said.

“There is a serious inconsistency between the gravity of the incident on the one hand and investigations and case registration on the other that smacks of a deliberate cover up,” Zardari said.

The former President said, “The police warden was run over on Tuesday and CCTV footage was available yet it was not pursued in normal course and no explanations offered also raised questions that needed answers.”

“The fact that the politically influential owner of the car initially chose to remain silent and spoke up only after the footage went viral on social media further lent credence to suspicions of political pressure to hush up the incident,” he said.

Zardari said, “Any attempt at cover up would strengthen the perception that the relationship between citizen and the state was government more by social status than by law besides demoralizing the police force.”

“Any cover up will be a travesty of justice that cannot and must not be permitted nor condoned,” he said.

Zardari also prayed for the soul of late Haji Attaullah Dashti and expressed profound condolences to the bereaved family members. He also asked for compensation and a civil award to late Traffic Warden Haji Dashti.