The police foiled a bid to marry 11-year-old girl with an elderly man and arrested three culprits during a raid here on Friday.

The SSP, Naseem Aara said that on a tip-off, heavy contingent of police raided a wedding ceremony being held in village Dando of Tando Muhammad Khan where an 11-year-old girl was being married to a 55-year-old man.

During the search operation, the police foiled the marriage bid, arrested three people including ‘nikkah khawan’, groom and father of the girl.

The SSP said that a case has been registered against the detainees and they were being interrogated.