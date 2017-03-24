SIALKOT - A police constable, who was killed in a shootout with accused during raid in Wednesday night, was laid to rest in the graveyard of village Jadran-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil with complete police honour.

The funeral for Muhammad Asif was held at Police Lines Sialkot. Asif was father of three minor children (two sons and one daughter). He was shot dead by the firing of an accused Saeed Akhtar, when the police party led raided the house of the accused to arrest him in a case of firing in Rohailgarha Wednesday night. Saeed and his unknown companion had opened fire on the police party from the house, killing the constable on the spot and injuring ASI Idrees and Constable Fahad Ali seriously.

The accused was also killed in the exchange of fire by the other policemen. Later, the police found one rifle 244 bore, one pump action gun 12 bore and 16 Kartoos.

The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore from Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital where their condition was stated to be critical. According to the FIR (No.119/2017) lodged at Uggoki police station, the accused had infuriated with some neighbours after a quarrel of some children over a cricket match in Rohailgarha-Uggoki locality. He created harassment by firing on his neighbours, injuring a child Arifeen (9 years old) and Safia Bibi.

Some people reported the incident to the police which reached to arrest the accused. On seeing police, the accused opened fire on the police, killing Asif, injuring seriously ASI Idrees and another police constable Fahad Ali.

Later, the police handed over the dead body of the accused Saeed Akhtar to his heirs for burial after autopsy. Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) said that the police have registered a case (No.120/2017) against Saeed Akhtar and his unknown companions Under Sections AO 13(2), (A) 20/65 2015, 34, 186, 324, 353 and 302 PPC.

The case has been registered on the report of Inspector Asif Nadeem (SHO Uggoki police station). The DPO added that the police parties were raiding various places to ensure early arrest of other accused in the case. The injured ASI had been shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore from Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital in critical condition.