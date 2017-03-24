LAHORE - PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has accused the PML-N government of indulging in corruption and showing apathy to the masses.

Pointing finger at them, former Pakistan President said that the rulers eye only at kickbacks and they least care about the people.

He was addressing at a function held jointly in connection with the Pakistan Day and the 88th birthday of Begum Nusrat Bhutto at Bilawal House here yesterday.

Asif Zardari said the rulers have become so haughty that they look down upon the people, what to talk of serving them.

He said the PPP accepted every adverse situation whether it was created by the judiciary under the head of Iftikhar Muhammad Ch or the result of ROs-infected elections. Despite every odd this party will live for good, he maintained.

Whenever difficult time came to the country or the democracy was under threat, the PPP rose to the occasion, he said. But PPP was always targeted even when this party talked of ensuring rights of the Baloch and end their deprivation while extending apology for the excesses done to them in the past, he added.

The former President recalled the long time he spent with Begum Nusrat Bhutto and said during the time he spent in jail, he learnt to make the difficulties a source of power. Whether it was jail or the martyrdoms rendered by the PPP leadership, all gave new energy to the party.

He said his thought was focused on the betterment of the country but others looked at them with suspicion even when the PPP party improved situation in KPK and brought prosperity to the people of that province.

Zardari said “we all are with existence of Pakistan as such we must avoid compromising on its survival and integrity”. He said the PPP will play its role in protecting the country the way it deems fit.

He also charged the PML-N with minting money through commissions from mega contracts for construction of roads and bridges. However, he said, rule is a passing matter and recalled that as the president his meetings with the rulers of the others country had greater significance in his life.

Asif Ali Zardari said in meeting with Saddam Hussain, he found him conceited and the same gesture he now finds in the sitting rulers of Pakistan. The rulers are careless about the poor and their only objective is to make money, he added. Cake cutting was also held on the occasion.

During course of the function, Zardari asked the workers to chant slogans for Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as next prime minister of the country. The charged up jiyalas were raising slogans ‘Wazir-e-Azam Asif Ali Zardari’ but he stopped them and asked them to raise slogans Wazir-e-Azam Bilawal Bhutto.

ZARDARI MEETS SHUJAAT

Zardari also held a meeting with PLM-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Pervez Elahi at Bilawal House.

They shared views on the current political situation and agreed to go hand in hand in political affairs of the country. According to reports, the PPP and the PML-Q leaders also decided to give the PML-N a tough time in politics.

Meanwhile, Zardari will leave for Multan today (Friday) to see former minister Hamid Raza Kazmi who was exonerated in Haj corruption case.