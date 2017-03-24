KASUR - The police claimed to have killed a dacoit during a shootout in village Roosa Tibba here the other day.

According to police, unidentified dacoits snatched an oil-tanker of Taj Petroleum Company from Habibabad area. They also shot dead the conductor - Sadam alias Sadi -over resistance and fled towards Chunian. On information, the police rushed to the spot and started chasing the dacoits. The police also alerted the nearby police stations through wireless messages. At a picket in Roosa Tibba, the dacoits abandoned the tanker and opened fire on the police party when they attempted to stop the tanker. In retaliatory firing by the police, a dacoit who later identified as Arsalan Shahid was killed while his accomplices managed to escape the scene. The Chunian Saddr Police registered a case against the fleeing accused and formed a team for their arrest.