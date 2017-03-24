Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Zardari has claimed that former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry wanted to become president.

Addressing a press conference in Multan today, the former president said Chaudhry was a “political judge” who wanted to acquire the presidency.

“The man whose video went viral on social media was a political judge and I will ask him to have some shame,” said Zardari.

Answering a question about the possible verdict of Panama papers case against PM Nawaz Sharif’s family, the PPP co-chairman said that Benazir Bhutto used to say that courts have never ruled against Sharifs.

“Benazir Bhutto used to say that courts have never ruled in our favour and against Sharifs,” said Zardari.

He also announced to hold rallies in Punjab in order to secure victory in the province in the next election.

“We will take Punjab from them (PML-N) and will show them how to run the province. The whole Punjab is ours and the people of the province will support us,” said Zardari.