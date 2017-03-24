PESHAWAR - Family members of a transgender Amin alias Mino of Swat allegedly killed in Saudi Arabia regretted the statement of Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz that the transgender Pakistani died of cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, Sarzamin, son of the deceased transgender, said his father was not a transgender, rather he had been in Saudi Arabia for the last 20 years to earn livelihood for his family.

“My father had done nothing wrong but was arrested from a function without any reason and subjected to severe torture which caused his death, Sarzamin alleged.

He said there were visible signs of violence on face of his father, as his teeth and one jaw were broken whereas rest parts of the body were not checked out to ascertain other injuries. Regretting the statement of Sartaj Aziz in Senate of Pakistan that Mino was illegally staying in Saudi Arabia, and produced relevant documents of stay to media like passport and work permit.

Flanked by TransAction Association president Farzana Jan, Sarzamin asked the government to withdraw his baseless comments as it saddened his relatives, friends and caused damages to his family image.

Farzana also alleged that 35 transgender individuals were arrested in Saudi Arabia in which 29 were released on payment of heavy fines while five others were still under interrogation. She demanded release of rest of the detained transgender persons on humanitarian grounds from Alkhair Jadeed prison. She also demanded of federal government to take practical steps for welfare of the transgender community as they were also citizens of the county.

=====