CHINIOT - Five members of a same family including a woman died and 15 others sustained multiple injuries in collision between a van and tractor-trolley here.

According to police and Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Harsa Sheikh locality on Lahore Road on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that a van carrying a family back home after attending a wedding collided with a recklessly-driven tractor-trolley near Harsa Sheikh locality.

As a result, five members of a family including a woman died on the spot while 15 others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police informed that ill-fated van was carrying wedding guests from Sangla Hill to Mankira when met the accident.

The police impounded both vehicles and registered a case against the tractor-trolley driver who fled the scene.