Changa Manga - Forests are essential to eliminate environmental pollution and tens of millions of saplings would be planted by the Forest Department.

Provincial Forest Minister Yawar Zaman Khan, addressing growers, forest employees and students of a local school at Forest Rest House the other day, said pollution was a global problem. He said under Sarsabaz Pakistan Programme of Prime Minister.

He said tens of millions of saplings would be planted for which huge budget was being spent to achieve the target.

Punjab government would give money to Forest Department under 3-year Kissan Package. The minister said saplings would be given to Health Department, schools and the growers on concessional rate.

The minister highlighted the importance of tree plantation to control the pollution.

He said every Pakistani should take active part in tree plantation to eliminate pollution.

He expressed his satisfaction that wood theft from Changa Manga forest had been controlled. In this respect on the directive of Punjab chief minister barbed wire had been erected around forest boundary. Later the forest minister inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting saplings over an area of 50 acre. On this occasion, Forest Secretary Captain Jahanzeb Khan, Conservator of Forests Shabbir Ahmad Rana and school children planted saplings.

Assistant Commissioner Chunian Aisha Ansar, DFO Changa Manga Ch Hayat Hassan, SDFO Imran Sattar and DFO Okara Nawaz Sandheela and SDFO Kasur Moezzam Ali were also present.