A fraudster pretending to be a sub-inspector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Police was arrested with a wireless set, fake service card and a vehicle owned by him was also impounded here on Friday.

The police were informed that a man who pretended to be SI was engaged in blackmailing and looting simple citizens. Upon it, a team was constituted to bring the culprit to book.

The police team traced the accused and detained him during a raid in Hayatabad, a locality of Peshawar. The police recovered a wireless set and fake service card from the possession of the detainee and also impounded the vehicle owned by him.

A case has been registered against the detainee and further investigation is in progress.