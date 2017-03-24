Islamabad - The federal government has decided to scrap the telemetry system installed on River Indus, after spending hundreds of millions of rupees in the past 13 years.

On the government directives, the telemetry system, comprising components installed at 23 different points of the river, will be scraped, official sources told The Nation here Thursday.

Indus River System Authority (Irsa) had installed this electronic system during Musharraf regime in 2003 at a cost of Rs320 million, to monitor inflows and outflows at all dams and barrages automatically for ending the differences between the provinces over the distribution of water.

But the system turned out to be faulty and thus failed to deliver the desired results.

The Irsa had adopted the telemetry system on March 8, 2005 but the provinces were not ready to accept the data provided by the system as they deemed it inaccurate.

The system has electronic sensors installed at 23 barrages, dams and other discharge points which were directly linked with the computer systems of irrigation departments of the provincial governments, the Irsa and federal flood commission.

But soon after installation the telemetry system went out of order and it was handed over to Wapda. But even Wapda failed to run it properly despite spending huge human and material resources.

In early 2016, Wapda asked Irsa to take the charge of this system which the regulatory body refused, saying it had zero productivity and was mere a burden.

The project has been costing around Rs50 million annually to the national exchequer. With the installation and operational expenses, the telemetry system has cost the country around Rs1 billion during the past 13 years, the official said.

The government has conducted a study and the consultant advised the government to scrap the system as it can never provide accurate data. It had further advised to assess the telemetry system to identify the parts such as wires etc which can be used in the proposed new telemetry system.

Following the consultant’s advice last year, the federal government asked Wapda to scrap the system. Since the country is still relying on the manual water data therefore the telemetry system was worthless.

IRSA decides the release of water and the share of the federating unites, and the provinces provide the water availability figures to the regulatory body. Since there are flaws in water flow measurement formula, IRSA cannot verify the figures provided by the provincial irrigation departments.

“Flaws in the water flow measurement formula are the main reason behind the contention among the provinces,” the official said.

From page 1

linked with the computer systems of irrigation departments of the provincial governments, the Irsa and federal flood commission. But soon after installation the telemetry system went out of order and it was handed over to Wapda. But even Wapda failed to run it properly despite spending huge human and material resources.

In early 2016, Wapda asked Irsa to take the charge of this system which the regulatory body refused, saying it had zero productivity and was mere a burden.

The project has been costing around Rs50 million annually to the national exchequer. With the installation and operational expenses, the telemetry system has cost the country around Rs1 billion during the past 13 years, the official said.

The government has conducted a study and the consultant advised the government to scrap the system as it can never provide accurate data. It had further advised to assess the telemetry system to identify the parts such as wires etc which can be used in the proposed new telemetry system.

Following the consultant’s advice last year, the federal government asked Wapda to scrap the system. Since the country is still relying on the manual water data therefore the telemetry system was worthless.

IRSA decides the release of water and the share of the federating unites, and the provinces provide the water availability figures to the regulatory body. Since there are flaws in water flow measurement formula, IRSA cannot verify the figures provided by the provincial irrigation departments. “Flaws in the water flow measurement formula are the main reason behind the contention among the provinces,” the official said.