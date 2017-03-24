LAHORE: PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the government should not play covert game on Hussain Haqqani issue rather constitute a commission and investigate.

Talking to a private TV channel he said “The question is why government is leaking the stories. It is better for government to frame a commission on Hussain Haqqani issue and go ahead rather than playing stealthily.”

“Saying that Hussain Haqqani had special powers to issue visas to Americans is a conspiracy against PPP, these things are based on pre-assumptions and PPP is being made suspicious this way,” he remarked.

On the other hand PPP spokesperson Farhat Ullah Babar said the question was not whether Yousuf Raza Gillani wrote the letter to Haqqani or not, but the question was how Osama bin Laden came to Pakistan. Who issued the visas to Americans who used to fly planes from Shamsi air base? This should be investigated, he demanded.