Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani said today he had empowered the then US ambassador Hussain Haqqani to issue visas to American citizens in order to speed up the travel process, reported Waqt News.

“He (Haqqani) did not have the authority to issue visas to American security forces,” Gilani told reporters hours after a leaked document revealed the former Pakistani envoy to US used to issue visas on his own.

“Those who carried out Abottabad raids did not have any visas,” he added.

The document reads that Yousaf Raza Gillani ‘is pleased to announce’ that Pakistan Ambassador to Washington is being empowered to issue visas ‘with immediate effect’ to Americans with validity up to one year.

The document gave Haqqani the power to issue visas to any American recommended by the US Department of State, with completed applications clearly indicating their purpose of visit to Pakistan.

“The ambassador will not have to get affirmation from concerned authorities before issuing these visas,” read the order. The Pakistan Embassy in Washington was given powers of the Prime Minister’s Office for this purpose.