ISLAMABAD: Scotland Yard gave a nod to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over cooperation in murder probe of Dr Imran Farooq, a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), in 2010 in London.

Sources privy to the government have reported that a team of FIA is to visit London where it will record statements of witnesses in the case. The team is to comprise of three senior officials of the agency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal agency is in contact with representative of Scotland Yard in Pakistan for many months for cooperation in the murder trial.

The department has requested the British law enforcers to grant access to autopsy report of the slain MQM member and have the team record statements of the taxicab driver who transported the murderer and managed his stay in the British capital.

Dr Farooq, aged 50, was stabbed to death in London in September 2010. He is survived by his widow and two children.