RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Line of Control (LoC) in Kel Sector and forward post at Sharda, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

General Officer Commanding Murree Major General Azhar Abbas briefed the Army chief on situation along LoC and Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) by India in recent months.

COAS was also apprised regarding army's support to ongoing Housing and Population Census.

COAS appreciated the state of operational preparedness and response to CFVs. He said that Indian propaganda regarding presence of miscreants along LoC is aimed at spreading unrest in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), which will never succeed.

“People of AJK are fully aware of Indian atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and Indian agendas,” ISPR quoted Army chief as saying.

He said that Pakistan Army will continue to ensure protection and security of people along LoC. He also directed to ensure progress and development works in the area in coordination with AJK government.