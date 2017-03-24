NEW YORK: Victim of torture at Petaro Cadet College Larkana, Muhammad Ahmad has been discharged from Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Ohio after a minor surgery yesterday.

According to Ahmad’s parents, he has to visit the hospital for check-up three times.

Muhammad Ahmed, the young student who was allegedly tortured by his teacher in November of last year. Due to torture, he was left mute and paralyzed.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in November, had directed the health department to make the necessary travel arrangements for Ahmed and his father.

They arrived in the United States in mid February, 2017 for medical treatment.