SARGODHA - The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has established district committees, and appointed Advocate Siddique Akbar as chairman of the Environmental Protection Committee and Amjad Ali Dogar as its vice-chairman.

Abdul Wahab has been named as secretary while Ch Ishrat Ali, Mohammad Afzal Baghela, Yasin Qadri, Ijaz Ahmed, Sohail Ayaz, Umar Daraz, Muhammad Shahid, Raja Riaz Tahir, Khalil Anjum, Abid Nawaz and Sardar Azhar Kathana have been appointed as members.

It appointed Azhar Saleem as chairman of Anti-Corruption Committee Toba Tek Singh; Rai Niaz Ahmed as co-chairman, Haji Zaheer Gujjar as vice-chairman, Ch Anwarul Haq as secretary and Mushtaq Kathia, Munawar Zaman Kamboh, Arshad Ahmed Khan, Pervaiz Akhtar Bhatti, Farrukh Raza Kharal, Agha Zahid Imran as members.

Mehr Yasin Darsana was appointed as chairman of Jails Reform Committee Toba Tek Singh, Rana Riaz as vice-chairman, Syed Faisal Ali as secretary and Fiaz Mehmood, Rana Riaz Tahir Khalil Anjum, Muhamad Sajid, Muhammad Irfan Ahmed, Jamil Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed as members.

Likewise, Syed Faisal Ali was appointed as chairman of Lawyer Aid Police Relation Committee, Sardar Abdul Rehman as co-chairman, Rana Tariq Javed as vice-chairman and Imtiaz Ahmed Baloch, Arshad Mehmood Chaudhry, Zaman Jakhar, Abid Nawaz, Khalid Imran Baghela, Muhammad Asif and Ishrat Ali as members.