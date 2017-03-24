DERA GHAZI KHAN - In connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Arts Council Dera Ghazi Khan to highlight significance of the day. The day dawned with the special prayers in mosques at Fajr for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country and liberation of Kashmir.

A special seminar was held at Arts Council by district administration to mark the importance of the day. Teachers and students of different educational institutes highlighted various aspects of Pakistan Movement. On the occasion, the students presented national anthem, national songs and highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day.

Pakistan was achieved with great sacrifices and struggle and the day is being celebrated to remember the movement run for making of Pakistan, the deputy commissioner said. He added Pakistan Day is a historical day as on the day the Muslims of the subcontinent decided to get rid of slavery of Britain rulers and Hindu tyranny.

To pay tributes to martyrs of police, a function was held In District Police Lines. The families of martyrs were also present there. Addressing the ceremony, the speakers said the day reminds us of the struggle and sacrifices of our heroes who adopted the resolution and forced the then rulers to implement it. Unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs of Punjab police have saved lives of citizens across the country, they said

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rehmatullah Niazi, DPO Sajjad Hussain Gujjar and other police officers DSP City Syed Azhar Ali Ghalani, DSP Abdul Razzaq, DSP Ijaz Ahmed, RI Jan Muhammad, Security In-charge Inspector Rehan Rasool Afghan and PSO Hameedullah were present.