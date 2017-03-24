SIALKOT - A meeting of the district government officials and the media persons was held to discuss the constructive role of the print and electronic media in the national development.

It urged the print and electronic media to play their pivotal, positive and constructive role in the national uplift, promotion of the positive public opinion and for the socio-economic development.

Addressing the meeting of the journalists hailing from Zafarwal, Shakargarh, Baddo Malhi and Narowal at Narowal District Council, the government officers said that constructive criticism could boost democracy while criticism for criticism weakens the institutions.

The District Council chairman said that there were strong relations between the media and the government as the media was enjoying complete freedom in the country. The media was doing the accountability in all walks of life successfully, he added..

He narrated that the journalists were the eyes and ears of the society, which play the main role in smoothing the public opinion in the society besides playing the role of a bridge for establishing the solid relations between the people and the government. He added that the role of positive journalism should be like rain which occurs equally both on flowers and thorns.

He said that the government had focused on the capacity-building of journalists in the districts besides making some effective and solid measures for solving their problems. Chairman Ahmed Iqbal said that the press and the nation rise and fall together.