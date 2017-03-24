New Delhi - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan’s National Day and said Delhi wants to have good neighbourly relations with it in an “environment free from terror and violence”, a development that comes amid continued strain in ties between the two countries, reported Indian media. Modi wrote a letter to Sharif to wish him on the Pakistan Day. In the letter, Modi said India wants to have good relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan.

President Pranab Mukherjee also sent a message to his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain, saying India is committed to building ties with Pakistan in an environment free from terror and violence.

Meanwhile, Officers and jawans of the Indian and Pakistani armies also exchanged greetings and sweets on the occasion of Pakistan’s Resolution Day at the Poonch-Rawalakot crossing point and Mendhar Hot Spring Crossing Point in Jammu and Kashmir.

ENVOY’S REMARKS INTERFERENCE IN OUR INTERNAL AFFAIRS: INDIA

India on Thursday upraided Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit for his remarks on the Kashmir dispute, saying they contravened diplomatic protocol to the point of being considered an interference in the country’s internal affairs.

“We have seen media reports about Pakistan High Commissioner’s remarks today regarding the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir. They are not in keeping with diplomatic niceties and are tantamount to interference in our internal affairs,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in an official statement.

In an address on the occasion of Pakistan Day, Basit had said the Jammu and Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the “aspirations of Kashmiris”.

“As far as the Jammu and Kashmir issue is concerned, it should be resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiris and hopefully it will be. Struggle for freedom of Kashmiri people will one day succeed by the grace of God,” Basit said.