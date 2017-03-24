A meeting of ambassadors from Muslim countries on Friday vowed to protect the sanctity and dignity of Islam and the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

The meeting chaired by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar had a one-point agenda and a discussion was held on blasphemous content on social media.

It was decided that a comprehensive strategy paper encompassing all legal and technical aspects would be circulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs among the ambassadors of Muslim countries which they would then share with their governments to evolve future plan of action.

It was also decided that a formal reference would be sent to secretary general of the Arab League and secretary general of the OIC raising the issue of blasphemous content on social media and how such a tendency is hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world.

The meeting decided that after response is received from the government of Muslim countries, the matter then would be taken up at the level of United Nations besides looking into legal options available to follow-up the matter legally in the courts of the respective countries from where such content was being generated.

Addressing the ambassadors, the interior minister pointed out that distortion of religious beliefs and sacrilege of holy personalities of any religion is intolerable.

He said that no law permits showing disrespect or distortion of any religion. “It is unfortunate that Muslims being the biggest victims of terrorism are being portrayed as the perpetrators,” he added.

“Muslim Ummah must strive together to impress upon the international community to shed off Islamophobia. Distortion of any religion is also another form of terrorism that the international community must acknowledge,” said Nisar

The interior minister said that sections of the western world must get out of “double standards” about Islam and the Muslims. “On one hand, they have laws against any kind of distortion or disrespect towards any religion and on the other hand, the most revered personalities of Islam are being ridiculed,” he added.