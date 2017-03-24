ISLAMABAD - Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau Imtiaz Tajwar has been sent on forced leave till he comes clear in a corruption case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him.

Tajwar is accused of committing Rs 6.3 million corruption when he was serving as Acting Chairman NADRA. FIA registered an FIR against Tajwar under Section 5 (2) 47 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on corruption charges and misuse of authority. The deputy chairman NAB is on bail till April 28.

President Mamnoon Hussain had appointed Tajwar as Deputy Chairman NAB on the advice of Prime Minister in 2015. The Interior Ministry had also conveyed its concerns to the Prime Minster Office in 2015 about the 376 bills worth Rs6.3 million claimed by the former acting Chairman NADRA in one year.

Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan had appointed Tajwar as acting Chairman NADRA in January 2014 after the removal of former chairman NADRA Tariq Malik.

Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaduhary had also contacted the PM office in 2015 for removal of Tajwar from the post when the corruption case surfaced against him.

In the absence of chairman NAB, Imtiaz Tajwar had chaired several high-level meetings of the Bureau and got briefing on mega corruption cases.

Recently he also issued directives to the Pakistan Railways last month to submit an inquiry report to NAB in case of 22 tonnes coal stolen from a bogie of train.

Spokesperson of NAB Asim Ali Nawazish said consequent to registration of case against Deputy Chairman NAB, the matter was considered at the highest level in the organisation. It was decided that to maintain the propriety of the office, the deputy chairman will voluntarily proceed on leave forthwith. He said to maintain the highest standards of professionalism the officer will contest and clear his position.

On the other hand, chairman NAB held a meeting with Chinese delegation led by HOU Changan, Secretary General of Communist Party of China of Hubei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection of People Republic of China at NAB Headquarter.

On the occasion, chairman NAB said that NAB had chalked out a proactive Anti Corruption Strategy of Awareness and Prevention besides Enforcement.

HOU Changan, Secretary General of Communist Party of China of Hubei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection of People Republic of China, stressed the need for future cooperation in the field of anti-corruption work.