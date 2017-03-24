ISLAMABAD - The 77th Pakistan Day was celebrated across the country on Thursday with national enthusiasm and fervour.

On the occasion, the nation and the national leadership pledged to purge the country of terrorists and put it on the path of development and prosperity.

Pakistan also reiterated its desire to have a peaceful neighbourhood for the development and well-being of the people in the region.

The Pakistan Day was celebrated in every nook and corner of the country as well as Pakistan’s foreign missions.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

The Pakistan Day marks the historic event of 1940 when the Lahore Resolution was passed leading to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia in 1947. The historic resolution, known as the Pakistan Resolution, was approved on March 23, 1940.

In the federal capital, the day was celebrated with the traditional military parade and cultural activities at the Parade Ground near picturesque Shakarparian hills.

A special feature of this year military parade was the participation of armed forces of friendly countries, China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest of the event. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sohail Aman and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and several military and civilians also witnessed the parade. Chief of South African National Defence Force Gen Solly Zacharia also witnessed the parade as a special foreign dignitary.

Pakistan Army’s tanks, including the Al-Khalid and Al Zarrar, also presented gun salutes to the chief guest on the occasion.

Contingents of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, 18 Punjab Regiment, 21 Frontier Force Regiment, 10 Northern Light Infantry Regiment, 760 Mujahid Battalion, Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Rangers Punjab, Paratroopers, Pakistan Police (represented by the Islamabad Police), Tri-Services Lady Officers, Tri-Services Armed Forces Nursing Services, Boy Scouts, Pakistan Girl Guides, Special Services Group (SSG) and President Bodyguards participated in the parade.

Various aircraft belonging to the Army Aviation and the Pakistan Air Force performed a fly-past and demonstrated aerobatic performances for the audience. AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters, Fennec helicopters, Skyraiders, Mi-17 transport helicopters and Puma transport helicopters were part of the Army Aviation’s fly-past contingent.

Fighter aircraft of the PAF, the Pakistan Navy and helicopters of the Army Aviation presented the fly-past while there was a heart-warming show by the Sherdil formation, JF-17 Thunder and F-16 (Fighting Falcon) of the PAF.

Mechanised columns of Armoured Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army Strategic Force Command also participated.

In a historic first, Chinese troops took part in the March 23 parade.

A 90-member Chinese delegation arrived in Pakistan on Monday to participate in the parade.

Prior to the parade, Major General Li Chan told Chinese media in Pakistan: “We are here, as representatives of the Chinese public, to make the Pak-China friendship stronger.”

“We could feel the warmth of the Pak-China friendship upon our arrival in Pakistan,” the major general said. “I hope that the friendship between the two countries thrives and flourishes. Pakistan is China’s closest friend, best neighbour and strategically.”

Saudi troops held a march-past and performed a salute to the president of Pakistan.

The Turkish military band participated in Pakistan Day parade for the first time.

Turkish Janissary Military Band ‘Mehter’ performed at the Pakistan Day Parade.

The Turkish military band performed in their traditional costume and played various tunes including ‘Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan’. Formed in 1299, Mehtaran is considered one of the oldest bands in the world.

For centuries, Mehter accompanied the Ottoman Army during its march into battles and Mehter music gave confidence, strength and courage to the Ottoman soldiers while striking fear and terror into the hearts of their enemies.

Addressing the Pakistan Day parade, President Mamnoon Hussain said that country’s defence has been made impregnable and that Pakistan’s conventional and nuclear capabilities were meant to ensure global and regional peace.

The president expressed the resolve that the nation will not hesitate in rendering any sacrifice for defence, security, development, and prosperity of the country.

“Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India and wants the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute,” he said.

Meanwhile, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participants and the nation for the successful parade and appreciated the security arrangements.

“[The] COAS congrats participants, spectators and nation on the successful parade. Appreciates security arrangements,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. “Nation to stay steadfast for cleaning our Pakistan from fasaadis. Enemies of Pakistan to lay off”.

Gen Bajwa also thanked China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Africa for their participation in the parade.

Some of the world leaders also felicitated Pakistan on its 77th National Day. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier of State Council Li Keqiang said that Pakistanis have properly responded to different kinds of challenges and made new achievements in maintaining national security, stability and economic development.

French President Francois Hollande and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee extended their greetings and felicitations to the government and people.

US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale said that his country will continue to work with the country for shared interests in stability, interfaith harmony and development.

