LAHORE - Akash Bashir

My brother Akash Bashir saved hundreds of lives by stopping the suicide bomber from entering the church here in Youhanabad, says his brother Waqas Bashir.

Pakistan being the frontline state in the war on terror has suffered thousands of casualties. Out of this chaotic situation have come up many real life heroes like Akash, who became martyrs by giving their own lives to save others.

“My brother was no ordinary hero and laid down his life for the country. Akash was security volunteer at the church.

“Akash was well-built and used to regularly go to gym. He was strong and was able to move the suicide bomber away from church. He sacrificed his life and the whole family is proud of this fact. I miss him very much but then the harsh realities of life make you move on,” Waqas said.

“When the suicide bomber asked Akash to let him go he replied that he was ready to die and would not let him harm innocent people. Akash was working as security volunteer since December 2014. My family did not want him to continue as security man but he never budged from doing what he called was his duty,” Waqas said with his voice choking in the end and tears began to roll down his cheeks.

Waqas lives with his family in a house that has six rooms. Besides his family, five other families share the house. The poor people all live in harmony. Each family pays Rs 3500 for one room. There are two toilets that the families share. Waqas works at a furniture making shop.

Geoffrey Douglas Langlands

They say legends are not born they are made. One such person who has become a living legend is 99-year-old Geoffrey Douglas Langlands who left England and came to Lahore in 1944. He never went back even once and became one with Pakistan. Langlands has long-lasting affection for Pakistan. He served in the British Indian Army and then Pakistani Army. He is a retired British major, and a retired schoolteacher and educator.

He was born on October 21, 1917. After the sad demise of his parents and grandfathers it was his elder brother who arranged bread and butter for raising three children. Langlands completed his A-Level education in July 1935, and started his teaching career in London in same year at age 18.

He remembers when World War-II began in 1939, Langlands joined the British Army as an enlisted soldier. And later in January 1944, Langlands arrived in British India as an army officer.

At the time of partition of Sub-continent, Langlands decided to move to Pakistan and was transferred to Rawalpindi where he joined Pakistan Army.

It was President Ayub Khan who asked Langlands to stay in Pakistan. Later, Langlands served Aitchison College in Lahore.

He has received awards including Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1982, Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George in 2010), Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2011 Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1987 and Sitara-i-Pakistan.

Langlands talking to The Nation said Pakistan has been a tremendous host throughout the past decades and he wished Pakistan Day to Pakistani nation.

Rev Shahid Miraj

Dean of Lahore Cathedral Church of the Resurrection Rev Shahid Miraj in his message on Pakistan Day that Pakistan was made with efforts of people of different religious backgrounds. “Christians fully supported making of Pakistan. It is high time to utilize the diversity of our country in order to make Pakistan prosperous. This is the day to revitalize our commitment to the country and to pledge that we will work hard to lead Pakistan on the road to success,” he maintained.

Mian Yousuf Salahuddin

Mian Yousuf Salahuddin aka Yousaf Salli and nephew of Allama Iqbal is a socialite and philanthropist. In his message on Pakistan Day, he said it was high time the youth of the country should work hard day and night to make it prosperous. “To make this country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam the youth of our country has to strive hard. Our forefathers worked hard to make this country and now it is the responsibility of youth to make this country a place of peace,” he said.

Ali Sabtain Fazli

“My father and uncle were among those whose film-making business was at its peak in Bombay. My father preferred to come to Pakistan

“My father always narrated the reason why he chose Pakistan over India that ‘I want to live in Pakistan as first class citizen rather than living in India as second class citizen.”