Pakistanis living abroad will be able to cast their votes in the general elections of 2018, a spokesperson for the National Database and Registration Authority said today.

He said an online voting system has been prepared to facilitate at least eight million overseas Pakistanis. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be briefed in this regard on March 31, he added.

The spokesperson said that the ECP will make the final decision to award the facility to overseas Pakistanis.

“The expatriates will be issued a secret code, after which, they will be able to cast their votes through their registered mobile number using the given code,” added the spokesperson.