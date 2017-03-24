ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Risalpur has been named after Air Marshal (Retd) Asghar Khan, who was the first Muslim Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Air Force.

To celebrate the event in a befitting manner, a grand ceremony was held at PAF Academy Risalpur where Air Marshal (Retd) Asghar Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present in the ceremony, said a Press release issued here on Thursday.

Former Air Chiefs, war veterans and a large number of retired and serving senior officers attended the ceremony.

The aviation cadets of PAF Academy presented a well synchronised parade.

A short documentary encompassing the sparkling career of the father of Air Force was also shown during the ceremony.

Later on, Asghar Khan unveiled the plaque of PAF Academy Asghar Khan in a thunderous applause.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said that Air Marshal Asghar Khan was a man of high integrity and character who served the nation with his visionary leadership and earnestly worked for the upgradation and improvement of Pakistan Air Force.

He said that renaming of this prestigious institution after him was a befitting tribute to legendary Asghar Khan, who was a true son of soil.

The Air Chief added that Asghar Khan inculcated a strong value system in the rank and file of Pakistan Air Force which had been embraced by his successors with utmost dedication.

He further said that Asghar Khan would remain an icon and enduring symbol of inspiration for the generations to come in Pakistan.