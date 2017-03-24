ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Day brought diplomatic victory for Pakistan as the impressive show of military might at the annual parade was joined by regional power China along with traditional friends – Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The People’s Liberation Army of China’s tri-services, Saudi Special Forces contingents and Turkish Janissary Military band (Mehteran) enhanced the festivities for Pakistanis. Among other dignitaries, Chief of South African National Defence Force Gen Solly Zacharia Shoke also witnessed the parade. The participation sent a strong message to the anti-Pakistan elements.

The international participation came amid Indian propaganda of isolating Pakistan. Only a month ago, all the three superpowers – the United States, Russia and China - joined a multi-national naval exercise in Karachi. Besides the world powers, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK and Japan are also participating in the exercise.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet members had claimed after the Uri attack in held Kashmir – which left 10 Indian soldiers dead in September last – that they will isolate Pakistan globally.

Subsequently, New Delhi also launched a propaganda campaign against Pakistan accusing it of supporting extremists and allegedly exporting terrorism. India especially marked the United States and Russia to achieve its goals against Pakistan. India also attempted to create target Pak-China ties.

On Thursday, President Mamnoon Hussain termed the first time participation in the Pakistan Day parade by the Chinese troops a ‘historic event.’ Pakistan and China’s militaries have also increased cooperation as Beijing was investing billions of dollars in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Corridor project.

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee also greeted the Pakistani nation and the government on the 77th national day. Mukherjee extended the greetings in a twitter post. He also aimed at building ties with Pakistan.

Besides, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, French President François Hollande and US ambassador to Pakistan David Hale also sent messages of felicitation.

A senior official at the foreign ministry said the participation of friendly countries in the Pakistan Day parade indicated that Pakistan was not alone as fantasised by India. “Since India’s propaganda, our ties with countries have improved. Everybody is happy with the achievements so far,” he added.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had earlier said that India had failed to isolate Islamabad as the world stood by Pakistan. He said that Pakistan’s relations with the world were improving since India started the blame game on Pakistan.

Defence expert Dr Zafar Iqbal Cheema said that the world acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for global peace. He said the anti-Pakistan elements had failed to discredit Pakistan. “Pakistan is an important country and nobody can ignore it. We need to prioritise relations with other countries,” he maintained.

Defence analyst Commodore (retd) Azhar Ahmed said that Pakistan was becoming more popular globally but India will surely be isolated in the future.

He said that the world powers like the United States, Russia and China agreed with Pakistan’s point of view on global issues. “They are participating in our exercises and parades, which shows their interest,” he remarked.