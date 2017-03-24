SIALKOT/MAILSI - The people celebrated the Pakistan Day with national zeal and enthusiasm and renewed commitment to make the country strong and prosperous.

With the dawn of the day, special prayers were offered in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country. The main Pakistan Day Celebration ceremony was held at Anwar Club Auditorium by the district administration of Sialkot.

The students of different schools presented tableaus on the topic of Pakistan Day. The Pakistan Day celebrations remained continued for the whole day, as major political parties celebrated the historic day in a dignified manner by hoisting national and party flags. The local cable TV networks aired comprehensive programmes including national songs, talk shows, dramas and children programmes.

Sweets and Azadi gifts were also distributed to the prisoners at Sialkot District Jail and in all the government and private hospitals in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

MNA Shakeela Luqman, Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt, MPAs Ch Ikram, Ch. Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Zulfiqar Ghauri, Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail, DPO Abid Khan and ADCG Umer Sher Chatta were also present.

Shakeela said that March 23, 1940 marks the culmination of a long struggle of the Muslims of Subcontinent to protect their separate identity.

Manshaullah Butt said, “The day reminds us of the gigantic challenges the people of Pakistan had so willingly taken up 77 years ago.”

In Daska, MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah said Pakistan Day marks the realization of the dream, the poet philosopher of the East had envisioned for the Muslims of South Asia. “The day is a tribute to the leadership of our great leader Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who inspired the nation to achieve the task,” he added.

The nation had rendered unprecedented sacrifices to achieve political independence and ideological freedom. “On this day of rejoicing, let us pay homage to our leaders of the Independence Movement who struggled with great courage and perseverance for a country of our own,” In Bajwat-, MNA Armughan Subhani said.

“Because of their sacrifices, we are enjoying the fruits of freedom. It is an occasion for immense gratitude, a day for renewing pledge to the country.” MNA Rana Shamim Ahmed said Sambrial.

In Pasrur, Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid extended his warmest felicitations and best wishes to the Pakistani brothers and sisters at home as well as those living abroad.

“Pakistan is our home so it is our duty to do everything for the betterment and safety of the country. Every Pakistani loves the country and is ready for making any kind of sacrifice for her safety, said Brigadier Jawad Ahmad.

Operation Raddul Fasaad is going to complete with success, said Brigadier Jawad ahmad in Army Garrison. He added that Pak Army is always ready for betterment and safety of the loving country. “The nation has made thousands of sacrifices for the betterment of the country. Students delivered speeches and performed tableaus and national songs. Pak Army Jawans paraded and saluted the national flag, he added.