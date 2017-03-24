Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued a show cause notice to 'ARY News' for a provocative comment on a statement by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In ARY News programme 'The Reporters' dated March 23, 2017 from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm a guest, Shahid Latif, termed a statement by the prime minister as blasphemous which is a very dangerous trend.

The hosts of the programme neither intervene on this occasion nor stopped him from passing such comments which is a violation of Pemra rules.

This has been conveyed to the TV channel that airing any offensive, provocative or derogatory remarks falls in a clear violation of the clause 20 (f) of Pemra Amendment Act 2007, rule 15(1) of 2009 and various sections and clauses of the Pemra Code of Conduct 2015.

اے آر وائی نیوز کے پروگرام "دی رپورٹرز" میں وزیراعظم کے بیان پر اشتعال انگیز تبصرہ: چینل کو اظہار وجوہ کا نوٹس جاری pic.twitter.com/3UjhvX8abo — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) March 24, 2017

The authority has thus issued a show cause notice to ARY News directing it to submit reply within seven days (by March 31, 2017 12:00 pm) and explain why appropriate action should not be taken against it for airing hate speech and remarks in violation of Pemra rules.

The action against the channel may include: banning of the programme 'The Reporters' under Section 27 of Pemra Rules, cancellation of the license under Section 30 and a fine of Rs one million under Section 29. In case of non-compliance, the matter will be proceeded ex-parte.