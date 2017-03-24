The interior ministry on Friday constituted a seven-member investigative committee to probe into blasphemous content on social media, reported Waqt News.

The committee will be led by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Mazharul Haq Kakakhel. FIA Director Training Yaseen Farooq and Deputy Director Shoaib Azeem are also part of the team.

The government has petitioned Facebook and Twitter to identify Pakistanis worldwide who are found posting material considered offensive to Islam so that Pakistani authorities can prosecute them or pursue their extradition on charges of blasphemy - tantamount to a death sentence.

Earlier, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Khan said a Facebook delegation was expected in Pakistan within weeks.