BAHAWALNAGAR - The citizens including traders went on strike as a student was subjected to unfair treatment and torture by the Macleod Ganj police for filming their torture on an accused under custody.

SHO Mushtaq along with other cops took accused Hameeda Bhateka to police station and Inflicted torture on the accused publicly.

Meanwhile, a first year student filmed the police torture as he was sitting a nearby restaurant, when the incident took place. As soon as it came into the notice of the police, they also tortured the student. The police also arrested the accused and subjected himself to brutal torture. The police torture over the citizens had become a permanent feature in the Macleod Ganj area. The citizens protested the incident and observed complete shutdown. They demanded action against the station head.