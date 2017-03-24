ISLAMABAD - Two officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were Thursday decorated with civil award “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” by President Mamnoon Hussain.

A statement issued by the foreign ministry said: “It is a matter of great honour and pride for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that two of its officers Shahbaz Hussain and Liaquat Ali Warraich have been conferred upon civil award “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” by the President of Pakistan on 14th August 2016, in recognition of their meritorious services during the Mass Evacuation of more than 7,000 stranded Pakistanis from Libya in 2014. Both the officers have been decorated with the award on 23rd March 2017.”

It said despite grave threat to their lives, the officers displayed exceptional courage while performing their duties in the embassy of Pakistan, Tripoli to ensure protection and safe evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from conflict zones, during the crisis, spread over four months. “The sense of responsibility and dedication, well beyond the call of duty, is in line with the highest tradition of diplomatic assignment that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects from its officers,” said the statement.