The police arrested two people on the charge of carrying out firing on the census team during their census visit here on Friday.

Police said that the team was collecting data of the residents in Risalpur, area of Nowshera, when armed culprits started firing at them.

However, the members of the census team remain safe after the firing.

The police took prompt action and arrested the two, including father and son involved in firing and after registering a case against them started the investigation.