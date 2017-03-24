Chairperson of the Fata Reforms Committee (FRC), Sartaj Aziz, said today that two main demands pertaining to FRC which were raised in a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet have already been accepted.

The cabinet meeting had reconstituted FRC into a cabinet-level implementation committee and included the chief minister, chief secretary and corps commander of XI Corps in the committee.

Sartaj said the implementation committee will hold its first meeting in Peshawar very soon and will take into account the views and proposals of the provincial government in formulating the implementation plan for these reforms as approved by the federal cabinet on March 2.