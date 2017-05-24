After recent threat by Indian Air Chief, all forward airbases of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has been declared operational today, reported Waqt News.

The decision was taken during visit of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman to Forward Operation Airbase where he personally took part in exercises of PAF.

Sohail Amaan flew Meraj fighting jet, sources stated.

The fighting jets flew near Siachen during the exercises as PAF showed its expertise and war preparation.

While addressing to the PAF officers, Air Chief Sohail Aman stated that Pakistan Air Force is ready throughout the year. "The nation does not need to be worried from such kind of statements from enemy," he said.

"If anyone tried to do some kind of misadventure with Pakistan, it will face strong retaliation," he asserted.

The Air Chief further stated that these exercises are part of our regular schedule. "We don't need to tell anyone that we are ready because everyone knows we are," he said.

While talking about Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Operation Zarb-e-Azb, the Air Chief mentioned that PAF has played a critical role in both operations.

He also mentioned JF-17 Thunder Jet and called it pride of Pakistan.

"The production of JF-17 has increased by three percent," he said.

The Indian Air Chief, in a letter, had ordered his all officers to be ready for action on ‘short notice’.

According to Indian media, the chief of the Indian Air Force has asked its 12,000 officers to be prepared for operations at “very short notice.”

Indian Air Force officers said it was for the first time that an IAF chief had sent out personal letters to the entire officer fraternity of the force.

Indian Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa’s personal letter, signed on March 30, has given rise to speculation about the current security situation, and was seen against the worsening situation in Kashmir and along the India-Pakistan border.