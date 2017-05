Unidentified armed men opened fire on car of a lady doctor in Regi area of Peshawar today.

As a result, driver of the doctor died on the spot, while she received bullet injuries. The doctor, identified as Kosar, was targeted when she was going to her clinic from home.

Soon after the attack, police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to a local hospital. Police started search for arrest of the attackers.