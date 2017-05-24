ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday contended that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not reopen or review the case of its foreign funding but the Supreme Court could constitute a commission in this regard.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heading a three-judge bench was hearing the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi against PTI chief Imran Khan and PTI General Secretary Jehangir Khan.

The chief justice said the question of reviewing or reopening the case in this regard would arise when the ECP had already decided the matter. Justice Atta Bandial questioned which provision of the law curtails the ECP the right of investigation.

The PTI counsel submitted a 35-page report about Imran Khan’s assets, which also contained 9 pages of his affidavit on oath.

According to the affidavit, Imran Khan from 1971 – 1992 was a cricket player. He was paid through cheques and all the taxes due on his earning were paid both in the UK and Australia. Out of the foreign earnings, he purchased one bedroom flat in London in 1983 for 117,000 UK Pounds through a mortgage, which was paid off in six years.

The affidavit states that Imran Khan was the sole owner of the flat and no other asset was placed under Niazi Services Limited at any point in time except for the London flat. It also says that Imran Khan married Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 in the UK and upon divorce, under the UK law, would have been entitled to 50 percent of joint total assets. However, under Sharia law, an ex-husband cannot lay claims on the ex-wife inherited/personal assets. After the divorce, Imran Khan refused to lay any claim on Jemima’s assets and she returned Bani Gala property which had been bought for her and the children.

In 2000 Tax Amnesty Scheme declared the flat and paid the tax on it. Imran in 2002 elections nomination form filed in the ECP had declared the advance amount of Rs6.5 million, paid to a broker and incidental expenses for the Bani Gala property.

The affidavit says that the land was declared as belonging to the Jemima as it did. “The contrary assertion that it was merely ‘parked in her name’ is incorrect.”

Rashid Ali Khan, a close friend of Imran since 1994 and a former banker and subsequent businessman was entrusted to receive the amounts sent in US dollars by Jemima Khan to his Citi Bank. The money routed through Citi Bank USA to Rashid Khan’s account. The affidavit says the US $660,693 has been traced, but a total of Rs 40 million were transmitted. The exchanged rate at that time was between Rs59.70 to Rs57.85 per US dollar.

In February 2003, all payments were paid. The entire Bani Gala land was mutated in Ms Jemima’s name and it was her property for all intents and purposes. Imran returned 562,415.54 UK Pounds through bank transfer to Jemima Khan returning the bridge financing arrangement made by her in the interregnum.

Imran admitted that keeping Niazi Services Limited alive after the sale of the flat was a fruitless exercise. He certified the accounts of the PTI to be correct and true and accurate based on the certificate received from abroad and audit of the PTI accounts done by chartered accountants.

During the proceeding, PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor asked the court to constitute a commission to probe the foreign funding. The chief justice said why not they send the case to the ECP. The CJP asked the lawyer that he should get instruction from his client in this regard. The chief justice said if they declared the election commission as the commission then would he have any objection?

Naeem Bukhari, representing Imran Khan, told the court that he received the certificate through which the PTI chief had transferred money in the name of Jamima Khan yesterday, therefore, the delay was caused.

Mansoor argued that the procedure to probe the foreign funding is given in Political Parties Order 2002. The chief justice asked him whether the PTI did not want that they hear this case under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

The counsel replied that according to the PPO, the government after conducting an inquiry could file a reference in the apex court. He said under section 15 of the PPO the political party can’t take foreign funding to compromise the national sovereignty.

“If it’s established that a political party is receiving funds from a foreign country or a multi-national company, then the federal government within 15 days would send the reference to the Supreme Court.”

The chief justice questioned whether the election commission has jurisdiction to probe the foreign funding, adding once the elections were over then could it probe the funding of a party? He observed that the general elections are held after every five years but if after 4 1/2 years a complaint is filed in the ECP against a party that it was taking funds from prohibited sources then whether it would have no jurisdiction?

The PTI counsel contended that every year the political parties file a tax return and account details in the ECP. The chief justice questioned whether the ECP could not hold an inquiry of the last years accounts of that party.

Justice Atta Bandial inquired if the ECP could hold elections, then it has the authority to probe the parties’ accounts as well. The chief justice remarked that a party which says it did not receive funds from prohibited sources is raising an objection on the jurisdiction of the election commission.

The PTI counsel contended that if no question is raised on the Wealth Tax Returns of that years, then it should be considered the past and closed transaction.

The case is adjourned until today (Wednesday).