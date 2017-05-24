JHANG/TOBA TEK SINGH-Eight persons including a woman and two minors died in incidents, occurred separately in Jhang and Toba Tek Singh districts during past 48 hours.

According to police, five persons including a minor and woman were killed in separate incidents occurred on Jhang-Sargodha Road.

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a dumper truck. Rab Nawaz, Haq Nawaz and Zulfiqar Ali of Hisam Bangla were on the way to Mandi Shah Jewna on a motorbike. Near Adda Kot Qasim, a speeding damper truck hit the bike head-on, killing Rab Nawaz on the spot while Haq Nawaz and Zulfiqar sustained critical injuries and were rushed to DHQ Hospital.

In another incident, a 50-year-old postman, Muhammad Ameer, of Mauza Bili Habib was crossing road near Adda Pakka Khoh when a speeding truck crushed him to death. Qadirpur Police registered a case against the truck driver.

Similarly, a speeding truck crushed three members of a family to death. Shehbaz Khan, his wife, Asia Bibi and his one-year-old daughter, Areeba of Mauza Chattha Bakhsha were on the way to Jhang on a motorbike. As they reached near Ali Wali Petrol Pump, some 15 km away from Jhang, a speeding truck hit the bike head-on.

Resultantly, Shehbaz Khan along with his wife was killed on the spot while the minor girl sustained injuries and was rushed to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122 where she breathed her last. Family of the deceased forgave the truck driver and refused to take any legal action against him.

In Toba Tek Singh, two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a car here the other night.

Sajid Manzoor and Umar Hassan of Chak 388/JB were on the way back home from Toba city along with their neighbour Nadeem Ahmed, 45. As they reached Toba-Jhang Road, the bike collided with a motorbike, killing Sajid Manzoor on the spot. The others two sustained critical injuries and were shifted to the DHQ Hospital where doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. Umar Hassan died on the way while Nadeem Ahmed is being treated in the hospital. In the meanwhile, four-year-old Pervaiz Kashif of Sultanpura sustained critical burns after he accidentally fell in boiling milk at his home in Gojra. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.