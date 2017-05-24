SIALKOT-Pasrur-based former hockey Olympian Asif Bajwa has announced to join PTI and to contest election for the welfare of the local people.

He vowed to serve the people without any political discrimination from the PTI platform. Asif also announced to contest the 2018 general elections as PTI candidate from his native constituency (NA 114, Pasrur) against the PML-N.

He said that the people wanted change and freshness in the prevailing political scenario of the country in the shape of Imran Khan. He claimed that the winds of change were now blowing in the country.

ARRESTS: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested human trafficker Mehmood alias Mooda from village Mooseywala, Daska tehsil.

The FIA also arrested two notorious human traffickers Salamat Ullah and Saeed Anjum in Daska tehsil. The accused would send the people abroad illegally after getting the big amounts from them. The FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.