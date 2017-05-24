KASUR-With Ramazan drawing near, market players in the district have increased prices of daily-use items amidst apathy of the district administration which is least bothered to play any effective role to provide relief to the public.

According to the report of a survey conducted by The Nation, prices of essential commodities have sky-rocketed just ahead of Ramazan. Due to lack of effective check and balance by the administration and market committee, shopkeepers, fruit and vegetable vendors across the district are fleecing the consumers. By increasing the price of every daily-use commodity, they are causing serious problems for the poor public. Similarly, the hoarders have created artificial shortage of staple foods so that they could be sold at higher rates during Ramazan.

Talking to The Nation, people said the government, on the one hand, claims unprecedented boost in the national’s economy but on the other hand, fails to provide staple foods at subsidised rates. “It simply means the government tells lie to the public,” they regretted. What to talk about subsidy on foodstuffs, the government is unable to ensure its sale at officially-fixed rates, they flayed.

The correspondent also approached opposition members of the district council including Mehr Latif, Abdus Sattar, Sarwar Dogar, Mobin Ghaznavi and Liaqat Dogar. They urged the government to consider the public problems and ensure sale of staple foods at cheaper prices. They also demanded stern action against profiteers and hoarders who violate the government’s directions and fleece the poor public in the holy month of Ramazan.

Sale of unhygienic meat

goes unnoticed

Sale of unhygienic meat has been going on unnoticed in the city and surroundings amid indifference of the authorities, it has been learnt.

The report of a survey conducted by The Nation reveals that the butchers are carrying out the malpractice at every nook and cranny of the district. The practice is taking its toll on public health as these callous persons are selling dead or unhygienic meat to the public. Their craze to make big money have made them ignorant of the grave consequences the public will have to suffer. The officials concerned, on the other hand, have turned a blind to the situation, giving a free hand to the butchers to play with the public health. They have allegedly connived with the butchers and are paid hush money for protection against any action. The high-ups, as usual, are least bothered to come out of air-conditioned rooms to do something for welfare of the public.

Social, political and trade unions of the district demanded the government to take action against the butchers involved in the sale of unhygienic meat.