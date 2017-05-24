SARGODHA/GUJRAT-The principles of Islam such as tolerance, forbearance and contentment are the major sources to curb anxiety and depression, said orators during a seminar held at the University of Sargodha.

It was held under the auspices of Communication studies Department, University of Sargodha and Fountain House in Pharmacy Hall on Tuesday. Among others who participated in the seminar were Dr Nawaz Mahsud, Dr Syed Imran Murtaza, and a large number of students.

Dr Imran said that currently, 15 million people of Pakistan are suffering from depression and anxiety. He deplored that the number is increasing day by day. He disclosed that the unchecked use of cell phone is a major reason behind depression. He asked the young generation to lead a simple and contented life to avert depression and stress.

He added that not only government but also each and every one of us should make efforts to end such miseries from the society. He also said that unemployment and joblessness are also the prime cause of depression. He motivated the students to come forward and give charity to eradicate depression and anxiety.

On the occasion, Dr Nawaz Mehsood reiterated that students adopt constructive thoughts to lead healthy life. He said that negativity is also a major cause of such diseases and it could only be avoided by following Islamic principles.

TRAINING WORKSHOP: About 100 faculty members and researchers from all the departments of the University of Gujrat (UoG) attended a two-day workshop to learn various techniques of data analysis to support their research projects.

Ended on Tuesday, the workshop titled “Statistical Data Analysis & Experimental Designs” was organised at the Hafiz Hayat Campus by Department of Statistics in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) under the patronage of Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof Dr Faheem Malik.

The workshop was part of a series of seminars, conferences and other activities taking place during 2017 which has been declared by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum as the year of Innovation and Productivity at the UoG.

The hands-on training at the workshop was aimed at improving statistical data analysis skills of the researchers with the senior faculty taking up the supervisory role. Director (Statistics) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Islamabad Amjad Javed Sandhu, head of UoG Department of Statistics Muhammad Jabbar and Asst Prof Dr Fayyaz Ahmad conducted the training.

They highlighted various techniques of statistical data analysis as well as how to collect and arrange data for word-perfect analysis. Speaking about the all-important role of statistics in any research, Dr Faheem Malik said that precisely analyzed data will lead researchers towards successful culmination of their endeavors.