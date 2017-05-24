SIALKOT-The Govt College of Technology Sialkot is faced with multiple problems including the lack of hostel and transport facilities for the student since its establishment during the British Regime.

Principal Mushtaq Ahmed said that the college had also been enjoying the status of one of the seven ancient technical colleges of the West Pakistan and now providing quality technical education under the supervision of TEVTA. He said that its building was established in 1932 on a three-acre of land as technical education school for only 375 students and later it was converted into a poly technical college in 1958.

The principal added that the college was in dire need of another campus at Sialkot, as the number of students has jumped to over 4,000. It lacks hostel and transport facilities for the students since its establishment, as most of the students belonge to the rural parts of the Sialkot district.

He added that it lacks multi-purpose hall, staff room, playground and library due to which the college staff and students have been suffering great difficulties. He said that there were only 50 classrooms for more than 4,000 students, due to which the shortage of the classrooms was aggregating day by day against the growing number to students. He also stressed a need for designing special technical education courses with the help of TEVTA keeping in view the needs of industry. He added that the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Pakistan has recently given A Category accreditation to the college.