LAYYAH/FAISALABAD-The government has expanded the Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme to tehsil level as the deputy commissioner expressed concerns over the rapid spread of the disease.

The tehsil Samundri of Faisalabad district has been selected in the first phase to implement the program. Anti-hepatitis week was being observed from May 22 to 27 for raising awareness about hepatitis disease. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani inaugurated the anti-hepatitis week at tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundri.

The deputy commissioner expressed concerns over the spread of hepatitis disease, and said that the Punjab government was utilising all the resources to control the disease. He said that the objectives of observing anti-hepatitis week be achieved by screening the people. He said that hepatitis could be avoided by following the precautionary and preventive measures and it was curable in case of timely diagnosis. The deputy commissioner also took a round of the desks set up for the registration, screening, vaccination and counselling of the people. He advised the citizens to take benefit from the facilities of the Punjab govt to control the disease.

District Health Authority CEO Nawazish Goraya said that during the anti-hepatitis week, the screening of people would be carried out and vaccination for the hepatitis B would be made.

Drive against anti-hepatitis was also launched in Layyah. The deputy commissioner inaugurated the campaign at DHQ Hospital Layyah. He visited all the six desks arranged for the drive.

District Health Authority CEO Ameer Abdullah briefed the DC about anti-hepatitis campaign. He directed MS Basher Ahmad that the campaign against hepatitis be carried out with full concentration.

Talking to The Nation, the DC said that in the first phase, over 4,000 people will be registered and all check-ups and treatment will be free. He added that the Punjab government was taking steps to facilitate patients.

Dr Basher said that at the six desks arranged for anti-hepatitis drive, registration, screening facilities are being provided. He said that the patient of hepatitis B or C will get able to get medicines through courier service.

The people were registered at anti-hepatitis drive and they appreciated the step of, Umar said. He said treatment of hepatitis patients is very costly and the poor cannot afford it.