SADIQABAD-Hundreds of patients were treated at a free medical camp set up by Cholistan Rangers Wing-26 here the other day.

The medical camp was set up in bordering area of Cholistan wherein doctors of Rangers and Sheikh Zayed Medical and Hospital RY Khan examined patients with different diseases. They were also provided free medicines. Patients and locals of the area lauded Rangers for providing them free medical services.

FWS SERVICES HIGHLIGHTED

The Fatima Welfare Society (FWS) will provide staple foods to the poor and needy persons in the upcoming month of Ramazan.

FWS president Shahida Yusuf stated while briefing media about the FWS’ welfare programme.

She said that the FWS is a welfare organisation and all its programs are executed through money people donate in charity. She said that the NGO provides uniforms to the poor girl students and besides, it also provides vocational training to the poor women so that they could earn a respectable livelihood for their families. She pointed out serving humanity is a great virtue and one should spend his money for mitigating woes of the deprived segments of society.