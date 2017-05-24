Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed the Indian citizen Dr. Uzma to go back to India.

During the hearing of her marriage with Pakistani Tahir Ali, the court ordered the authorities to send her back through Wagah Border.

On query of the court, Dr. Uzma refused to meet with her ‘husband’ Tahir Ali.

Meanwhile, Tahir and his lawyers requested the court to grant permission for a private meeting with Uzma but after her refusal, the court did not allowed it.

Earlier, the Indian woman claimed she was forced to marry a Pakistani submitted her reply before the IHC.

In this regard, she had submitted her para-wise comments before the court and fully rejected the version of Ali and maintained that she had never agreed to turn her acquaintance into marriage.

Uzma in her reply to the IHC said that after she arrived in Pakistan through Wagah border, she was sternly and mercilessly deadened and sedated through sleeping pills and was sexually assaulted by the petitioner in connivance with his friends.

She also rejected Ali’s claim that she invited him to India for getting married. Uzma, however, said that she was thrashed, threatened to kill and badly humiliated and Ali forced her to sign the Nikahnama. Therefore, she prayed to the court to dismiss Ali’s petition.

She claimed that the petition of Ali was nothing but “jumble of lies.” She further said that the Indian High Commission has provided her with shelter and security till her safe return to India. She also denied any kind of pressure developed on her by the Indian High Commission.

In his petition, Ali has been seeking from the court to declare that both he and Uzma were legally husband and wife under the Sharia law and therefore have all the rights and duties toward each other and both cannot be denied access to each other on any pretext and consequently respondents be directed to allow the petitioner to meet his wife.

As per details, Pakistani Tahir Ali and Indian Uzma met in Malaysia. Later, they mutually decided to marry each other and after obtaining visa Uzma entered Pakistan and marriage ceremony was solemnised in Daggar, Buner.