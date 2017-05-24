Indian border troops on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that Indian troops targeted a vehicle of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Khanjar sector of Bhimber district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indian troops targeted a UNMOGIP vehicle carrying Major Emmanuel of Philippine and Major Marco of Croatia," ISPR said. It added that both the officers remained safe as Pakistani troops “effectively res­ponded to silence Indian firing”.