Indian border troops on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
The military’s media wing said that Indian troops targeted a vehicle of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Khanjar sector of Bhimber district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
"Indian troops targeted a UNMOGIP vehicle carrying Major Emmanuel of Philippine and Major Marco of Croatia," ISPR said. It added that both the officers remained safe as Pakistani troops “effectively responded to silence Indian firing”.