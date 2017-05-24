PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed the much delayed KP Private School Regulatory Authority Bill 2017 under which registration and regulation of the private schools would be carried out in KP.

Moreover, the new law would end the monopoly of the private schools in determining fees, and stop exploitation of teachers in KP.

Under the authority, the KP government will establish a regulatory authority in the province within 180 days after the commencement of the Act.

The KP minister for Elementary and Secondary Education would be the head the authority, besides it would have four government officials, and four from the private schools and two from parents.

The provincial secretary finance, secretary elementary and secondary education, secretary establishment, secretary administration and director E&S will also be the members of the authority.

In addition, the same authority would formulate policy, guiding principles and criteria for the establishment and registration of a school and will also determine minimum qualification, training, service and pay structure for teachers in private schools. The authority would also have the powers of categorization of a school to ensure minimum standard of education. The authority would determine maximum fee to be charged from a student and minimum remuneration payable to a teacher. It will sanction the annual increase in fee in excess of up to 10 percent once in a year.

Under the new law, no private school will be opened or operated in the province without registration with the authority and whoever opens or operates a high school, higher secondary school and intermediate college or an institution of equivalent level in the province without registration shall be punished with a fine worth Rs200,000.

In case of a montessori, kindergarten, a tuition academy or centre, primary, lower middle and middle schools or an institution of equivalent level, the imprisonment shall be up to six months period or with a fine of Rs50,000 or both, the new law explained.

Meanwhile, the KP Assembly completed its four parliamentary years. The KP Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, read a report on the performance of the assembly in terms of making legislations and dealing non-legislative business.

The speaker proudly announced that the house passed 143 bills and ordinances in its four-year term.

Asad informed that the house passed 162 resolutions in the four years and a total 1,043 resolution were received by the assembly secretariat.

Moreover, the assembly passed 29 government member bills and five private member bills.

However, soon after the speaker read out the report, opposition parties criticised the government for making legislation in haste. The Opposition Leader Maulana Lutfur Rahman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Sattar Khan and Sardar Hussain Babak criticised the government over the trend of passing the bills in hurry.