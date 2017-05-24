A Pakistani national was left to die on the stairs of her apartment after being allegedly assaulted by a man, Daily mail reported.

Mehreen Ahmad, a Pakistani American student, was found unconscious at the apartment on Murray Street at 2:05am on Saturday with life-threatening injuries.

Ahmad, said to be in her 30s, was attacked by Eduardo Santos Abrahao Filho – who she met earlier that night, according to police.

The woman, police said, had left her friends at the apartment to buy cigarettes but didn’t return.

She was later found in pool of her blood on the stairs. She remains in intensive care at Royal Perth Hospital, police said.

Eduardo Santos Abrahao Filho was charged with bashing and leaving to die Mehreen Ahmad in pool of her blood. He appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on charges of grievous bodily harm and was remanded in custody till his next hearing on June 7.